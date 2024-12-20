Amy Slaton accepted a plea deal for "simple possession" after she was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee back in September.

The '1000-Lb Sisters' star pleaded guilty in a plea deal on Thursday, December 19, submitted to the Crockett County courthouse in Tennessee, according to documents obtained by 'US Weekly.'

Slaton, 37, ran into legal troubles after an incident related to an unexpected camel bite led to a drug bust while her children were present. Additional charges of child abuse and child endangerment were both dismissed.

Slaton was with another man during the time of the incident, Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was arrested on the same charges.

The TLC star received a suspended sentence — meaning she won't spend time behind bars under the condition that she continues to comply with conditions ordered by the court — of 11 months and 29 days to time served.

The conditions of Slaton's agreement states that she will complete an alcohol and drug program in addition to paying a $500 fine. She is to have no contact with the Tennessee Safari Park in Crockett County, per the filing.

Things took a turn that day when authorities at the Sheriff's Department received a call from Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on Labor Day following reports of a patron being bitten by one of the wildlife and safari park's camels.

Upon arrival, authorities "were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the statement said. Law enforcement searched the car where both Slaton and Lovvorn sat with her two sons, Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2.



Following the search, it was revealed that Slaton had mushrooms and marijuana in her vehicle at the time of her arrest.

Slaton was also hauled off to receive medical attention after she was bit by a camel at the safari. She was spotted by 'TMZ,' laying on a gurney to be assisted by paramedics.