A source has come out to set the record straight on the truth behind why Chris Rock really ditched billionaire Andrew Pratt's lavish holiday party.

Columnist Cindy Adams of the 'New York Post' initially reported that the legendary comedian took the audience by surprise when he saw "something" that ticked him off, prompting him to "b***h," drop the entire set, and "storm out."

According to Adams, Rock was in a tizzy because, "He wasn't supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn't supposed to happen."

Adams alleged that the acclaimed comedian, "Didn't complain. Didn't explain. Didn't do one more minute. Barreling quickly, forcefully, through people to the exit doors, he kept b******g loudly and, without a second's hesitation, stormed out — never to return."

An update has been given on behalf of an exclusive insider at 'PEOPLE,' who maintains that what Adams described isn't quite what took place, although it seems the columnist was right about Rock's issue with filming.

"He didn't storm off. He did stop performing, but he wasn't angry," the source confirmed per the Hollywood outlet. "He simply put the mic down and walked away." That said, she did elaborate on the protocol as it pertains to filming during a live set.

"People were filming him," they confirmed, "And there's an unspoken rule that you lock up your phone and don't film during sets. All of the major comedians ask that you don't film while they're onstage. It's just violating protocol," the unnamed source stated.

It seems the "protocol" — which Rock set back in 2017 — to refrain from filming during live sets is in fact common, as fellow comedians including John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, and even Dave Chappelle have guests lock their phone in a reported neoprene pouch from a company called Yondr during live sets.

The pouch is used largely by comedians to protect their set, whether they're trying a joke out for the first time, or trying out material they simply don't want to spoil.

While performing at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston back in 2022, Rock opted for fans to use that pouch for his sold-out show, as 'Page Six' confirmed that the pouch isn't made available to audience members until the show is over.

It looks like this pouch-secured tool isn't only utilized by stand-up comedians. In some cases, even musicians participate in restricting video-capturing devices.

After fans paid big bucks to see Madonna on her UK tour, the singer banned all use of mobile phones and smart watches at her Madame X world tour back in 2020.