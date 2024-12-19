Meek Mill is being dragged on social media — again.

The Maybach Music rap star had a particular question for users on X, and fans are clowning him after what they deem a ridiculous question.

The tweet currently stands as one of his highest ever viewed posts, gaining a whopping seven million views in less than 24 hours.

"Where can I buy gold from directly in Africa????" Meek, 37, asked on December 18.

Where can I buy gold from directly in Africa???? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 19, 2024

"Why u askin us u the rich one," one fan poked. "If only you typed that in the google search bar instead of in a tweet," a second added. "Im not joking this might be your worst tweet ever you cannot be serious," a disgruntled fan wrote. "Michael Rubin has to have some friends that know how to do that," a fourth teased.

Meek Mill — real name Robert Rihmeek Williams — is no stranger to being dragged on social media and fans seem to enjoy putting him through the ringer. In November, the 'Dreams and Nightmares' rapper was spotted in the streets of New York when a fan approached him recording on his phone.

"We outside," the excited fan teased viewers.

"You already know how we playing out [here], this real life," Mill said to the camera. "Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Milly in real life, don't ever disrespect me, you heard?"

Fans don't forget a thing on the internet and aren't buying the musician's sudden anti-Diddy rhetoric, as one boldly asked: "Ok but wasn't you just daddy's baby?? Oooh Ok!!"

"Don't back track now meek.. you let that grown man call you 'daddy' multiple times," another fan poked. "How you turn on yo man that quick? He only been locked up for 2 or 3 months! Sheesh!!" a third asked. "Lmfaooooooo the way he mentions diddy is wild," another teased.

Days after boasting "No Diddy gang," the Philly native went on record wishing the disgraced Bad Boy Entertainment boss well, saying they're "putting Black men in jail" and maintained he had "nothing to hide."

"They putting black men in jail off stories ... I wish puff well he's a black man I hope he didn't do most of that s**t they saying he did .... Why y'all so scared to talk y'all must got sh-t In closet! My past the streets it's nothing to hide!" he wrote on X.

The New York City judge presiding over Sean "Diddy" Combs' case has rejected his request to be released on house arrest for the holidays for a third time, per 'Latin Times.'

The embattled music mogul is facing multiple charges of sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.