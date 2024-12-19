Outlawz rapper Young Noble recently sat with "The Art of Dialogue" recounting the brawl that took place between his camp and Sean "Diddy" Combs following the death of legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur.

Things got heated between the two camps during the 30th Anniversary of the MTV awards back in 2001, when tensions arose during the rehearsal of a tribute set to take place for Tupac.

The rapper — brought into Tupac's Outlawz group by the legend himself in September of 1996 — explained when things took a turn due to their disassociation with Diddy, who went by the stage name "Puff Daddy" from 1996 to 1998.

"We promised Treach and them that we was gon' show up and do this, and honor Pac. It didn't happen," Noble began. "Mind you, earlier Puffy was walking around, he wanted to talk to us but we ain't wanna talk to him," he explained.

"Puffy was almost done with the song and Mu [Muszamil] walked up and kinda grabbed the mic ... The song was over! It was our time to go. Puff kinda took offense to that like, 'Hold on, playboy!'"

"Next thing you know, all these ninjas jumped on stage, security, all these motherf******s. We were like, 'Aw, here we go.' You know, a little melee. We wound up getting escorted out — trying to see if we gon' be able to come back later to perform but we ended up not being able to perform that night," he concluded.

The Outlawz rapper also recounted Tupac's final moments in the hospital before his passing, telling 'Hip Hop DX' that he was in the room when the "Hail Mary" rapper was on his last breath.

"I was right there, front and center. To this day, let them tell it, he's still alive underground like Bin Laden or in Cuba, but nah, he really died," he said, per the hip hop outlet. Noble detailed Pac's shocking condition, telling the outlet he wasn't "skinny with a six-pack" but instead was connected to tubes and full of fluid.

On this day in 1996 2Pac recorded "The Good Die Young" featuring. The Outlawz at Can-Am Studios in Tarzana, California.



What did you think of this song Tupac fans? pic.twitter.com/o3tH8mHb5D — 2pacunlimited 𓃮 (@2pacunlimited) July 22, 2023

The musician became choked up when recalling the rapper's mother — a former Black Panther — Afeni Shakur, making the gut-wrenching decision to take him off of life support.

"He probably could have lived. His momma said, 'Nah, f**k all that,'" he explained. "He lost his finger, he was gonna lose a lung, they were gonna do all these surgeries."

"You know how strong your momma gotta be to say, 'I don't want my son to endure no more pain in this world? Y'all tear him down.' That s**t is devastating. She let her son go. 'Pac ain't die'" Afeni said per his account. "'Let my son fly.'"