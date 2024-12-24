During the festive season of 2017, Meghan Markle, who was engaged to Prince Harry at the time, celebrated her first Christmas with the Royal Family.

In her 2022 Netflix documentary, "Harry and Meghan," the Duchess fondly remembered her "amazing" first Christmas spent at Sandringham with the Royal Family.

"I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham," she told the cameras. "Calling my mom, and she's like, 'How's it going?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh, it's amazing.'"

The former "Suits" star added, "It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

During the dinner, she recalled being seated next to Prince Philip, who she referred to as "H's grandfather."

"And I just thought it was so wonderful," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, we chatted and it was so great.' And I talked about this and talked about this."

She added, "He [Harry] was like, 'You had his bad ear. He couldn't hear anything you were saying.' I was like 'Oh. Well, I thought it went really well.'"

The couple immersed themselves in the traditions at Sandringham, as detailed by royal biographer Andrew Morton.

In his book titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," the author elaborated on the experience, noting that while it was a novel and invigorating occasion for Meghan, the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham followed a comforting routine, akin to the steady ticking of the numerous grandfather clocks adorning the hallways.

In a departure from tradition, Meghan was granted the special privilege of celebrating Christmas at Sandringham even before her marriage to Prince Harry. The unique invitation was viewed as a heartfelt and personal gesture by Queen Elizabeth, showing her genuine acceptance of the former actress into the Royal Family.

How Royals Celebrate Christmas

At 4 PM on Christmas Eve, the happiness kicks off in the elegant wood-paneled drawing room of Sandringham.

Here, the family convenes for a delightful afternoon tea, a tradition dear to the heart of the beloved late Queen Elizabeth II.

As the clock strikes six in the evening, the family gathers once again in the opulent ivory parlor to partake in the time-honored royal custom of exchanging gifts.

Arranged neatly on tables draped with cloth, the gifts await their recipients, each stack adorned with a personalized name card.

According to Morton, the gift-giving tradition is known to spark excitement and liveliness.

Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret's former husband, vividly recalled the festive atmosphere as a "complete uproar" when all eagerly unwrapped presents.

Rather than choosing extravagant gifts, the Royal Family is known for their penchant for selecting whimsical, comedic, and sometimes unconventional presents for one another.

Known for his knack for creating unexpected delights, Prince Harry consistently brought joy and laughter to gatherings, with his relatives eagerly embracing the fun-loving atmosphere.

The author revealed that Prince Harry once gifted the Queen with a shower cap bearing the cheeky phrase "Ain't life a b*tch."

On a separate occasion, he gifted her a singing Big Mouth Billy Vass, now prominently displayed on the piano in her Balmoral study.

Princess Diana, during her time, was gifted a set of prosthetic bosoms, and Princess Anne was delighted with a monogrammed doormat.

Meghan later embraced the festive atmosphere by gifting the Queen with a singing hamster, much to the amusement of those present. The corgis, it seemed, gazed longingly at the quirky gift.

After this cheerful interaction, the family would disperse to their rooms to get ready for the elegant dinner ahead.

As the clock strikes 8 pm, royal family members assemble for a round of pre-dinner beverages, following a strict black-tie dress code that showcase a stunning array of elegant gowns.

Queen Elizabeth II would arrive fashionably late, making a grand entrance fifteen minutes after the designated time, poised to savor her customary dry Martini.