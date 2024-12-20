MrBeast, the YouTube megastar otherwise known as Jimmy Donaldson, has taken his knack for over-the-top stunts to Amazon Prime Video with his new Beast Games, and people are losing their minds over the Squid Game-like vibes they get from the show.

The high-stakes reality competition pits 1,000 contestants against each other for a jaw-dropping $5 million prize. But while the show is raking in views, it's also sparking intense reactions online — from glowing praise to scathing critiques and outright disbelief.

Debuting under a cloud of controversy, Beast Games has been entangled in a class action lawsuit since September 2024 — five contestants alleged the show created a "toxic work environment" with unpaid wages, inadequate food and even hospitalizations during filming.

But now that it's out, the allure of watching ordinary people fight for life-changing riches is pulling in viewers by the millions.

Fans of MrBeast's larger-than-life YouTube videos will likely appreciate the show's enormous stunts such as pulling monster trucks and intense trivia battles, all against a backdrop that feels very much the Squid Game nod.

Contestants sleep in rows of bunk beds, wear numbered uniforms and face grueling challenges that often rely on public self-sacrifice. While Donaldson claims the $5 million prize is the largest in TV history, critics argue the format is derivative at best and exploitative at worst.

What People Are Saying About Beast Games

Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) reveal just how divided viewers are. One user, @DustinGenereux, described the show as "some dystopian Hunger Games type shit."

They added, "The way they toy with people for $5 million is some psychological warfare and the way the contestants treat each other is wild."

Another, @zaydante, humorously pointed out, "Hilarious that Mr. Beast watched Squid Game and has since been like 'I will make that happen in real life.'"

Others found the spectacle unsettling, like @fyridk, who wrote, "Watch the first episode of Beast Games and still try and tell me Mr Beast is making the world a better place."

User @jayfawler likened the show to a psychological thriller, saying, "Beast Games is not a game show — it's a psychological thriller. Very uncomfortable watch."

Beast Games is not a game show — it’s a psychological thriller.



What Else People Are Saying

Critics are also going hard on Beast Games, with The Guardian calling it "one of the most undignified spectacles ever shown on TV."

Vulture described the show as "MrBeast dangling $5 million in front of people," highlighting the class-action lawsuit and claims of unsafe working conditions during filming.

Meanwhile, Kotaku critiqued the show for its lack of innovation, saying it "feels like a reality TV competition... not a good reality TV competition."

What do you think of Beast Games? See a trailer for the show below.