Jill Marie Jones reunited with her Girlfriends co-star Jason Pace, who played her husband Todd on the beloved UPN sitcom.

Jones posted their reunion on Instagram Thursday, December 26, featuring selfies of Jones and Pace smiling, a snapshot of their holiday dinner, and Pace offering his former TV wife tea.

"Being completely transparent... yesterday was a bit rough for me... it being the first Christmas without my Mom. ♥️🕊," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "My Dear Friend and Tv Hubbie @thejasonpace called to check up on me and so kindly invited me to dinner at his home with his lovely family. 🤗🤗🤗🤗."

She added how Pace's "beautiful 17 year old daughter @sweetsarahjp (the next Julia Child) cooked the entire meal and made pie... and it SLAPPED!!! I was also made aware that his sons (Jake and Dean) had never seen their father on Girlfriends... so I definitely had to change that! LOL!!!"

"We watched a couple. 🤗," she continued. "Lots of Laughs. Lots of Love. #Girlfriends 4 EVA!!! #TONIandTODD 🤗♥️."

Mara Brock Akil, who created Girlfriends, shared her love in the comment section of the sweet reunion. "This is beautiful... how love shows up in our lives is the magic of life," she wrote. "Big hug @itsmejillmarie and another to @thejasonpace. Made me smile seeing you two together!"

"Oh sis, the first Christmas without your mom is tough. I'm glad you found a sweet place to spend the holidays," fellow actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote. "Angels exist!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Kenan Thompson penned, and Garcelle Beauvais wrote, "Love you Jill ❤️."

Girlfriends debuted on UPN, now The CW, on September 11, 2000, for eight seasons. Due to the 2007–08 Writers Guild of America strike, the last episodes produced aired in February 2008. The popular series, also starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Reggie Hayes, and Persia White, was ultimately cancelled and a series finale was never produced.

Jones played Toni, one of the four girlfriends, considered the shallow and popular one of the friend group and the self-proclaimed "cute one." Her character unexpectedly found love with Todd Garrett, played by Pace, a Jewish plastic surgeon whom she marries after a short courtship. After a rocky year-long marriage and welcoming a daughter, Morgan, the two separated after Todd moved to New York.