Yvette Nicole Brown said she "had no nerves when it came to marrying this man" because he's "the one for me. Absolutely."

The 'Community' actress married Anthony Davis in an "intimate, classy and fun" wedding on Saturday, December 14, 2024, with 200 family members and friends at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

"The idea that all of our friends and family would be there, and the spotlight would be on us, I'm nervous," the Cleveland, Ohio, native described of her nuptials, officiated by Love McPherson, to 'PEOPLE.'

"I've been on sets before. I know that when they say, 'Action,' everybody gets quiet and people speak and you're performing in that instance in front of a lot of people. But that's a character, right? So the idea that I am not performing, these are real words and real emotions, and we're really in front of everybody we know and love, [that made me] nervous," she said.

Brown told the outlet how she was more than ready to jump the broom with her beau, whom she met when she was in her twenties. The pair reconnected in 2021 and fell in love after they lost touch for a few years. Her marriage marks her first, while this is Davis' second marriage.

"There were no questions," she said of her connection with Davis. "There was no confusion. Tony said what he meant. If Tony said he was going to be somewhere, he showed up. If he said he was going to call me, he called me. If I texted him, he texted me right back."

Brown revealed how she wants "to be with this man for 30 years... continuing to love him and to put him first and to be his best friend. And again, just melding our lives together. And being Mrs. Davis is pretty exciting."

Her love story serves as inspiration for women "of a certain age" who has never been married, encouraging others that "it's never too late" after falling in love herself at 52.

"I'm not someone who really likes a lot of attention, and I realized there's a way that I could have a wedding where I made it more about other people, in the sense that because I am of a certain age and I never thought it would happen for me, my wedding can be an inspirational moment," she said. "I feel like it's important to make sure that the way God has blessed me, that I remind people that He is still in the blessing business, and can totally bless them as well."

"When it's the right person, there's no chaos. There's no confusion," she said. "Instead of, 'Everybody come and look at me,' it's like, 'Everybody come and look at love. Everybody come and look at what God can do. Everybody come and look at the fact that miracles can still happen.' "