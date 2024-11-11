Social media has been buzzing regarding rumors that Kate Middleton allegedly never had cancer, despite her statement that she completed treatment for the disease in September.

Talks online began after a report by royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills -- a well-respected and accredited journalist -- surfaced, reiterating that the Princess of Wales never had cancer at all, but instead showed a positive result for "pre-cancerous cells," per the 'Daily Beast.'

Online conspiracy theories suggest Middleton allegedly pulled the move as a cover-up for personal matters following her seemingly random disappearance months ago, which left fans asking, "Where's Kate?"

That said, fans weren't the only one left confused about the royal's untimely disappearance. Even reality TV and SKIMS bombshell Kim Kardashian shared a photo dump of an evening look with a caption that said, "On my way to go find Kate," back in March — which she was later slammed for.

Mills of 'Sky News' reignited the discussion after stating that the princess confirmed "pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy." Mills' comments seemingly hold weight, as she's a member of "royal rota," a group of royal journalists working for British media who reportedly cooperate with the palace in their reporting.

In a video released in September, 42-year-old Middleton said, "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you... This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she added.

That said, a doctor at the 'Daily Beast' told the outlet: "You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable."

Fans across Twitter, now X, are now in a tizzy, as it seems many overlooked "pre-cancerous" before Middleton's celebration of being cancer free in September. "So Kate Middleton's "cancer" was in fact some pre cancerous cells that had to be removed?" one fan asked, while another suggested that the princess was "Shamelessly faking cancer."

"Kate, Prince William, KP, King Charles & Camilla, the royal family lied about Kate Middleton having cancer. She had pre-cancerous cells something that is removed upon discovery no further treatment needed. Does Charles have cancer? What are #SlumlordWilly & #KateMiddleton up to?" a seemingly disappointed fan wrote.

Despite fans' claims, neither Buckingham Palace or the Royal Family have come forward to confirm, deny, or clarify any claims from Mills. That point stands significant as the palace is reportedly often allowed to correct rota journalists' errors. A correction, as of this writing, has not been made.