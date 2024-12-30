Linda Lavin, known for her role in the 70's TV sitcom Alice, has died, according to a report by 'TMZ.'

Lavin — who began her career back in the 60s — died following a battle with lung cancer.

She was 87.

The Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway singer reportedly died in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 29.

Lavin started her star-studded career back in the 1960's after debuting in the musical It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman and the comedy play Last of the Red Hot Lovers written by Neil Simon, which later awarded her the first of six Tony nominations back in 1970.

The actress would go on to carry both a Hollywood and Broadway stage career, landing ABC's Barney Miller till 1976 before stepping into her memorable role as a starry-eyed roadside diner waitress in Alice — based on the film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

The show was on the air for nine seasons (1976-1985) totaling a combined 202 episodes, earning her two Golden Globe awards and an Emmy nomination.

Lanvin began taking New York's musical comedy scene by storm, obtaining roles including Oh, Kay! (1960), A Family Affair, (1962), and On a Clear Day, You Can See Forever (1966).

The late star later won several critic's awards for her work in Broadway Bound (1987 Tony award), Death Defying Acts (1995 Obie award), The Diary of Anne Frank (1998 Tony nomination) and Tales of the Allergist Wife (2000 Tony nomination), per 'IMDb.'

Following Lavin's death over the holiday, producers of Mid-Century Modern are now left processing exactly how to move forward. "Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers," producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan stated.

"She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her," the two said of their lead actress per 'Deadline'.

Lavin's passing came unexpectedly as she was working as recently as earlier this month in an effort to promote her newest Netflix series, No Good Deed, in addition to the Hulu comedy series, Mid-Century Modern, for which she landed a lead role.

The multi-talented star is survived by her husband of 19 years Steve Bakunas, who was by her side when she passed.