Ryan Levert, youngest daughter of The O'Jays lead singer Eddie Levert, has died following a reported battle with Lupus.

She was 22.

Now the R&B legend is mourning the loss of another child, as the heartbreaking news broke on Instagram.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers for my family. Please send extra love up for my papa and nana," Carlysia Levert — daughter of Eddie's late son Gerald Levert — confirmed in a now-deleted post, per 'Essence.'

Eddie has been no stranger to loss over the years. His son, Gerald, platinum singer famous for his collaborations with LeVert and being one third of R&B supergroup LSG (with Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill), passed away suddenly in 2006. He was 40. Two years later, Eddie's younger son, Sean Levert, also tragically died at 39.

"I wish I could tell you that I had a sense of why, but I don't," Eddie told 'The Plain Dealer' of facing immense loss back in 2011. "I still wonder, 'Was it something I did?' Maybe that's why I've made so many changes in my life, to better myself and try to be a better father, a better husband, a better friend. Maybe that's the reason why: for me to come to a better place," he added.

"But I can't dwell on it. It becomes very emotional for me. I really miss them. It's just hard. But I can't get caught up in the fact that it wasn't supposed to be like this, because it happened. And there was nothing I could do about it."

It seems the music sensation has turned to scripture during his time of great loss, comparing his tribulations to those of Job in the Bible. "My closeness with God has helped me a great deal," he revealed.

"I read the Book of Job. He lost everything. I didn't lose everything. I lost two sons. It's not trivial. But compared to somebody who lost their whole family -- do you understand? -- I was left something. God is still great."

He continued: "I kept praying to God, and God kept giving me strength. I had days when I blubbered like a baby, just crying. I still have those moments. But I have a purpose now."

During that interview, the star also gave credit to his wife, Raquel, who's been by his side during painful times. According to 'Cleveland,' the love birds' tied the knot in 2005 — the same year his classic group The O'Jays were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"She's so intelligent, so humane, so in touch with God," he said of his wife. "Her stability helped me get through all of that. She's been a rock for me, a real live crutch I can lean on. She helps keep me focused. She says that I still have a purpose here, that I still have things that I have to do."

Eddie and Raquel Levert have not yet made a public statement regarding the tragic loss of their 22-year-old daughter, Ryan.