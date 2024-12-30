Ja Rule has declared his shocking New Year's resolution — to be petty.

The rapper wrote on Instagram how his "new year resolution is to be petty" in a comment captured by The Shade Room on Monday, December 30.

When one fan pointed how Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr., is 48 years old, insinuating he should have outgrown any petty tendencies, Ja Rule shot back.

"I'm technically 12 I can be as petty as I want...," the Queens, New York, native replied.

The "Always On Time" emcee was born on February 29, 1976 — a leap year. A leap year is a calendar year with one additional day compared to the common year of 365 days. The 366th day is added to keep the calendar year synchronized with the seasonal year every four years.

In other Ja Rule news, he reaffirmed his claim of winning a physical altercation against 50 Cent. During a conversation with Piers Morgan back in March 2024, Ja Rule spoke about his ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

Morgan, 59, asked the former Murder Inc. artist who would win in a fight between him and 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III.

"That's happened already too, Piers," he said. "You gotta do your research." When asked by Morgan who won, Ja Rule asserted: "I did, Piers."

"You never see me say anything about him. I just mind my business, do my business," Ja Rule noted. "I'm cool, Piers. I really don't do social media like that at all. I post, of course, to promote some of my things — but I'm really not the social media guy like that."

The broadcaster asked Ja whether he had a message he wanted to send to his rival. "No message," he replied, but wished him well.

In December 2024, Ja Rule announced the Where the Party At tour, alongside Nelly, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and special guests.

Featuring 54 dates across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Europe, the tour begins in America on Wednesday, July 23 in Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live, hitting Cuyahoga Falls, Los Angeles, and others, concluding in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on September 19, 2025.