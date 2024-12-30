Amanda Bynes attended 50 Cent's Las Vegas residency where she was seen taking a picture with him backstage.

In the clip, Bynes threw up the peace sign next to the "Many Men" rapper in front of a backdrop before thanking him at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Saturday, December 28.

Bynes, who appeared on Nickelodeon's All That (1996–2000) and its spin-off series The Amanda Show (1999–2002), was overheard telling 50 Cent about a screenplay she's working on.

She was also heard blushing how she's "been a fan of 50 Cent for years," per TMZ sources.

"Why 50 look sad to see her? 😩 Maybe give her a role in BMF or something!," The Neighborhood Talk wrote in the caption of the reposted video. "He actually look concerned," one fan penned. "I'm just happy to see her amongst the living! No Amanda slander will be tolerated," another follower declared, while a third wrote how they "love Amanda so much, I'm happy he was kind to her."

Bynes legal woes began in 2012, when she was charged with driving under the influence in West Hollywood, although the charges were dropped two years later. Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment and marijuana possession in May 2013 and accused her father of emotional and sexual abuse on then-Twitter. Her mother was granted a temporary conservatorship over her affairs, per CNN, which ended in 2022.

In November 2024, Bynes shared a new milestone in her journey toward better health, posting a screenshot from her step counter app on her Instagram Story. The app showed she had walked 14,895 steps, covering 6.60 miles, and burned 481 calories — surpassing her daily workout goal.

Alongside the screenshot, the 38-year-old wrote, "Down 6lbs! 154lbs now."

In March, she shared that her struggle with depression had caused her to gain over 20 pounds. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "I've gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed. I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean." She also revealed her weight was 162 pounds at the time and expressed her goal of returning to 110 pounds.

Bynes has a long history of challenges with body image and mental health.

In 2018, the California native admitted that during the peak of her acting career, she grappled with severe insecurities that contributed to her decision to leave Hollywood. Reflecting on her role in 2006's She's the Man, Bynes told Paper magazine that portraying a character disguised as a boy led to a deep depression.

"When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy," she said. The experience of wearing short hair and sideburns felt "super strange and out-of-body" and had a lasting impact.

During her time filming Hall Pass (2011) and Easy A (2010), Bynes became addicted to Adderall and experimented with substances like ecstasy and cocaine. Now sober and focusing on recovery, Bynes continues to rebuild her life, sharing her progress with fans along the way.