Hailey Bieber is expressing gratitude with a never-before-seen selfie with her baby bump.

The Rhode founder took to social media Sunday, December 29, to post a throwback photo taken early in her pregnancy to commemorate the year's end.

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Hailey is seen from what appears to be the comfort of her own home, lifting her shirt up to reveal her baby bump. The model was dressed comfortably in a white tank top and white bottoms.

"Thank you 2024," the caption read simply alongside an angel baby emoji.

In addition to showing off her early baby bump, the 28-year-old also flaunted her eye-watering engagement ring which was upgraded to a $1.5 million piece following her and Justin's vow renewal ceremony.

Her oval diamond ring is set on a simple gold band and is worn alongside her Tiffany & Co. diamond V-shaped wedding band, per 'Page Six.' Her previous 6-carat ring, worth a more modest $400,000, has found a new happy place on the model's pinky finger.

In October, the new mother recreated a Nara Smith-like TikTok of her slicing fresh bread while "Making b*****s mad from scratch."

"This morning, I woke up beautiful again and craving attention, so I decided to make some b*****s mad from scratch," Hailey said, slicing and buttering bread with her brand logo "Rhode" baked into the crust. "This is iconic," one fan replied in the comments.

The cult-favorite celeb couple welcomed their child, Jack Blues, after six years of marriage. "WELCOME HOME," Justin, 30, said of his new son — who proudly continues the Bieber tradition of men in the "Yummy" singer's family with J.B. initials.

Justin Bieber welcoming his baby home currently stands as one of his highest viewed posts, raking in a whopping 23.3 million views to date.