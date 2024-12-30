Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is siding with his sister regarding her recent mishandling by caretakers.

Days after the gossip queen went viral after a verbal lashing was caught on video due to her caretaker's apparent lack of organization, Tommy went on record in defense of Wendy citing her team's lack of attentiveness.

The fan-favorite former talk show host grew frustrated when her team, according to her, left her "precious" scooter unattended on a sidewalk following a party she and her family attended.

"Was she sent out prematurely? Yes. Is that a freshman move, absolutely. Do I frown on the side of caregivingness? Ya! Who else's fault would it be?" Tommy said. "These people are supposed to be professionals, they're supposed to be safeguarding people."

He continued: "For goodness sakes, Wendy being down here was under their jurisdiction, you would think they would have someone tight on their game on top of things, making sure that any situation would be well thought out in advance."

Tommy recounted Wendy going outside "a little early" to get her vehicle from their party. That's when Wendy claims she ended up at the wrong car. If that wasn't bad enough, the former radio host claimed her chair was left unattended.

"And then both of you walked away leaving my s**t in the middle of the street like this," Wendy, 60, was heard exclaiming. "Just get the car please make sure it's the right car," she reiterated.

When Wendy was asked what happened, the former host claimed she "knocked on the door" of a vehicle and it was a "totally wrong car," adding that her scooter was left unattended with her "most precious" items.

"This cost a f*****g mint!" Wendy said of her items.

It seems fans were pleasantly surprised at her spark as it was previously reported that she was "permanently incapacitated" which fans weren't buying for a second. "I'm telling yall, ain't nothing wrong with Wendy," one fan laughed in the comment sections of 'The Shade Room' post.

Wendy's family has recently come out dismissing claims that she is "incapacitated," revealing that she's "in good shape" as her positive public appearances continue to surface.