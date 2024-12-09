Mother-to-be Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is bearing all when it comes to her sex life with her ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

Though Blanchard previously described their intimacy to be spectacular, the 33-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy revealed to People that she struggled sexually after leaving prison. Serving eight years of her ten-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Blanchard and Anderson consummated their marriage shortly after her release.

Despite once writing in an Instagram comment, "You are rocking my world every night. Yeah, I said it, the D is fire," Blanchard now reveals the truth: "Ryan and my sex life was not ideal. I told him privately. Maybe it was a lack of attraction in that area or if I still wasn't processing properly."

In her new memoir "My Time To Stand," Blanchard also shared instances of experimenting with her sexuality in prison, though she says she was never able to fully enjoy it.

Blanchard is now thriving, engaged to her former prison pen pal Ken Urker after filing for divorce from Anderson after two years of marriage in April. "When Ken came into the picture again, you've got to understand there was seven years of built up tension there and it was amazing," she says of their first sexual encounter. "I was able to feel comfortable with him." The two are now parents-to-be.

Blanchard recently cleared up any confusion surrounding the identity of her unborn child's father. She shared the results of a pre-birth paternity test confirming Urker to be her daughter's father, rather than Anderson.

Blanchard wrote in the caption, "There's been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we've known for sure from the beginning, here are the results showing Ken is the father," she wrote. "Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world."