On January 1, Meghan Markle made a comeback on Instagram with the username @meghan.

In her initial upload, a Reel shows Meghan in an all-white outfit, playfully etching "2025" in the sand at a beach close to their residence in Montecito, California. The video, believed to have been filmed by Prince Harry, captured this lighthearted moment before Meghan exits the frame with a giggle.

Before this, Meghan had shared aspects of her life through the Instagram handle @meghanmarkle. The account was deactivated following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2018.

Upon transitioning away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes decided to discontinue their dedicated royal Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which had served as their official social media platform.

In March 2024, Meghan made a return to Instagram by introducing her latest personal account dedicated to featuring her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The bio on the account proudly states, "By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024." The initial posts on the page were strategically arranged to create the brand's distinctive logo within the photo grid.

Meghan's first Instagram post captivated the interest of a multitude of individuals and sparked a significant online uproar. She immediately turned off the comments section on the video.

But fans have very different reactions to the former "Suits" star's Instagram comeback.

Her return to Instagram may bring back not just her presence, but also the potential for meaningful dialogue and advocacy. Meghan has the platform, now it’s about how she uses it to shape 2025. — tmoniiyoungbless (@youngblesstmoni) January 1, 2025

MEGHAN MARKLE SURVIVED AND THRIVED



NO ONE AND NO AMOUNT OF BRITISH PRESS WILL EVER DIM HER LIGHT — 𝕏ena J.Gill (@JaiShreeRam90) January 1, 2025

this video alone has more personality than the entire royal family 😭 — Vix 🎸 (@skinnyforlunch) January 1, 2025

She’s dealt with enough hate to last a lifetime. I hope 2025 is good to that family. — Your Daily Birds 🐤 (@yourdailybirds) January 1, 2025

real queen of england — aj🐅 (@tylaspriority) January 1, 2025

Some noticed an awkward blunder leading to all kinds of speculation such as a divorce. In her bio, her name is "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," when it should have been "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan’s Instagram has already had an update, changing her name in the profile from “Meghan” to “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”



Hopefully we will see another update, as she left out the “The” in her title. No “The” before Duchess of Sussex means she is a divorcee. pic.twitter.com/aNUKHrY7LO — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) January 1, 2025

Embarrassing you can get her title right, but she cannot pic.twitter.com/OvhxE9imNl — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) January 1, 2025

With her return on social media, some fans want her to return to acting next.

finally! acting next — ★ LESEGO ★ (@LeeLovesBey) January 1, 2025

I love how Meghan has just made her triumphant return to Instagram like 3 hours ago and we are all already so greedy and want more



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — IAmSage 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 (@SageKnowsAll) January 1, 2025

However, there are those who don't really agree with her return, with some calling her desperate, while some criticized her actions.

Couldn’t care less — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) January 1, 2025

She’s almost a half a century and still acting like she’s a teen. YIKES! 😱 — ✡️Tradwife2222✡️ (@Tradwife2222) January 1, 2025

What a fantastic idea for ANOTHER IG account launch

Her ideas are “otherworldly”

How long did it take for her to come up with the running on a beach with her back to the camera idea ?! How many rehearsal sessions did it take to make that groundbreaking video — AzureRN1997 (@RN199720191) January 1, 2025

That’s how many dog biscuits she made before her new business collapsed — Calm Down Jen (@calmdownjen) January 1, 2025

Stepped down from her royal role but still clinging desperately to her title. — mandy (@mandyandey1) January 1, 2025

Some fans have things to say after Meghan turned off her comments.

Would you leave your front door unlocked and wide open when your home is unattended?

So why are Meghan haters so mad that she's turned the comments off on her Instagram post 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mFTbZJ8J5u — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 1, 2025

the turned off comments is telling of this new grift.. I mean narcissistic page… sorry influencer profile.. autocorrect 🥂 — Argos (@LoyalArgos) January 1, 2025

Again, the sense of entitlement is off the charts.



These people are angry because they're having to post their hate on their own social media accounts instead of their target's account.



So cringe worthy it's embarrassing. — Woke Lefty 🫣 (@SalfordMe2023) January 1, 2025

Awww, the Meghan haters are upset they can't post vile comments. They must be incandescent with rage. Bless. — Maxine, Duchess of Survival 💪🏽🌻🌹💙 (@Maxine2xs) January 2, 2025

"She just wants attention!"



*turns off comments*



"Why doesn't she want our attention??" — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) January 2, 2025

I hope she never turns the comments on and protects her mental health. Good for her! — Henderson (@JohnetteNichole) January 2, 2025

I hope she disabled messages as well. She doesn’t need them sending hate messages privately — DaVonna (@JustLacheal) January 2, 2025

This comes after Meghan shared her concerns about the challenges of parenting in a digital era during a discussion at the World Mental Health Day Festival in Oct. 2023.

"Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media," she said. "Some more than others."

"We all just want to feel safe," the duchess pointed out. "In that so much of it can come down to, if someone is looking for something, please don't feed them the thing that they're not looking for that is going to harm them."

Her husband Prince Harry also agreed, emphasizing the importance of transforming challenges into opportunities.

He shared, "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in the digital age, for us the priority here is to turn pain into purpose."

Meghan's has yet to be verified with a blue tick, but it's widely believed the account is legitimate.