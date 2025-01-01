Fans are Torn as Meghan Markle Makes a Splash with Instagram Comeback
On January 1, Meghan Markle made a comeback on Instagram with the username @meghan.
In her initial upload, a Reel shows Meghan in an all-white outfit, playfully etching "2025" in the sand at a beach close to their residence in Montecito, California. The video, believed to have been filmed by Prince Harry, captured this lighthearted moment before Meghan exits the frame with a giggle.
Before this, Meghan had shared aspects of her life through the Instagram handle @meghanmarkle. The account was deactivated following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2018.
Upon transitioning away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes decided to discontinue their dedicated royal Instagram account, @sussexroyal, which had served as their official social media platform.
In March 2024, Meghan made a return to Instagram by introducing her latest personal account dedicated to featuring her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
The bio on the account proudly states, "By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024." The initial posts on the page were strategically arranged to create the brand's distinctive logo within the photo grid.
Meghan's first Instagram post captivated the interest of a multitude of individuals and sparked a significant online uproar. She immediately turned off the comments section on the video.
But fans have very different reactions to the former "Suits" star's Instagram comeback.
Some noticed an awkward blunder leading to all kinds of speculation such as a divorce. In her bio, her name is "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," when it should have been "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."
With her return on social media, some fans want her to return to acting next.
However, there are those who don't really agree with her return, with some calling her desperate, while some criticized her actions.
Some fans have things to say after Meghan turned off her comments.
This comes after Meghan shared her concerns about the challenges of parenting in a digital era during a discussion at the World Mental Health Day Festival in Oct. 2023.
"Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media," she said. "Some more than others."
"We all just want to feel safe," the duchess pointed out. "In that so much of it can come down to, if someone is looking for something, please don't feed them the thing that they're not looking for that is going to harm them."
Her husband Prince Harry also agreed, emphasizing the importance of transforming challenges into opportunities.
He shared, "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in the digital age, for us the priority here is to turn pain into purpose."
Meghan's has yet to be verified with a blue tick, but it's widely believed the account is legitimate.