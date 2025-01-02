YouTube superstar MrBeast has announced his engagement to author Thea Booysen, marking a joyous moment in their relationship.

"Ya boy did a thing 🥰🥰🥰," MrBeast wrote in an Instagram caption on New Year's Day. The carousel included photos of the content creator down on one knee, Booysen sitting on his leg, and a snapshot of newly-engaged Booysen showing off her diamond ring.

Speaking with PEOPLE, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, confirmed he proposed on Christmas Day.

Booysen recounted, "We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise." Both their families were present to witness the heartfelt proposal. "Of course, I said yes," she added.

Donaldson shared his thoughtful planning behind the special moment. "I was trying to think of the best way to catch her off guard," he explained. "Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion."

The pair's romance began in 2022 after they were introduced through a mutual friend during Donaldson's visit to South Africa. Following a lively dinner conversation, Booysen returned home to find a message from him on X. Donaldson expressed interest in reading her book, The Marked Children, sparking the start of their connection.

Reflecting on her initial impressions of Donaldson, Booysen remarked, "I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was quite surprised to see that he's actually a nice guy. He wasn't sitting there with an ego."

Donaldson had been ready to propose a year into their relationship, but Booysen asked him to wait until she completed her master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh. With her studies now behind her, she is thrilled to move forward. "In my mind, we're already married," Booysen said. "We talk about children, how we're going to live together when we're 70 years old... this was just another step in the process."

Donaldson, known for his grand stunts on his YouTube channel, opted for an intimate proposal. "My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl," he said. "But I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate."

The couple envisions a similarly low-key wedding. "This will definitely be more family and friends — definitely more private," Donaldson shared. Booysen added, "We're thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we're far away from just about everybody. We're not going to try and have a big, extravagant wedding. It's going to be nice, but it's certainly going to be intimate with close family and friends."