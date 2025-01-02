It seems the cat, or well, squid, is out of the bag. While Netflix had previously teased that the final season of its ever-popular Squid Game was set to premiere sometime in 2025, the service appears to have accidentally leaked the exact date.

Netflix Korea briefly released a promotional video advertising a vague 2025 release date of June 27, 2025. Fresh off the release of the show's highly-anticipated season two, which dropped just a day after Christmas, viewers may be able to look forward to a spanking new season in just a feeble six months.

However, if they've been keeping up with showrunner Hwang Dong Hyuk, avid Squid Game fans may be well aware that the short lapse between the seasons is intentional.

"No other particular reason than that I originally envisioned it as a single series, so both seasons two and three as a single series when I was writing it," said Hwang.

The director made the executive decision to split the original fourteen episodes to partition what he'd felt to be a-lot-going-on for his beloved characters.

"But then, as I wrote the story along, it became to be too many episodes and too long of a story because you see Gi-hun's journey where he returns to the game, but also he goes through a revolt, and that is actually the climax of that storyline, where he tries to create an uprising, but then that all goes to failure," he said.

"And I also saw that aspect of it as yet another game as well, and so I thought that we would divide it into two seasons to have that – Gi-hun's revolt going into a failure, him ending up losing his best friend, that itself being yet another important climatic event in the first half of the season, so into season two."

And considering the huge cliffhanger we're left with at the end of season two, it's definitely a welcomed decision — season three can't come soon enough.