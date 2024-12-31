Influencer Woah Vicky, otherwise known as Victoria Rose, has confessed to faking her own kidnapping solely because she was "bored," according to the latest reports.

The bizarre stunt began unfolding on December 29, when a message appeared on Woah Vicky's official X (formerly Twitter) account claiming she had been abducted.

The message, which has since been deleted, read, "I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1 million for her release."

The alarming post, as seen in a screenshot below, quickly went viral, sparking concern among her followers and others online.

However, later that day, the 24-year-old influencer addressed the situation in an Instagram Live session with her 3.7 million followers, according to Page Six. She revealed that the entire incident was a "joke" that had spiraled out of control, and added a special apology to "any Black man or any country" for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Nigeria.

"I don't drink or go to the club, so this is how I find my entertainment," Woah Vicky said. "You know, it's probably not the best way to do it ... Sometimes, you want to have a little fun."

WoahVicky has been kidnapped in Nigeria and they’re demanding $1M for her release 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ah7pFmH4gf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 29, 2024

Who Is Woah Vicky?

Whoa Vicky first gained fame in 2017 for controversial content. Known for her provocative antics, she once falsely claimed to be Black, per Firstpost, sparking widespread criticism.

That notion also somewhat ties into the fake kidnapping, however, since Vicky included the apology to Black men for what was said in the original post.

"I also apologize for how this situation reflects on me," she explained after the fact. "I never intended to make any Black man or any country, especially Nigeria, look bad. If it came across that way, I'm truly sorry. I love Nigeria, I love my brother, father, and I love my people."

Woah Vicky Fake Kidnapping

As for the fake kidnapping, Woah Vicky expressed regret over her actions, admitting that she "got carried away" and didn't think through the consequences.

"We all struggle in different areas," she said. "So I'm not saying this was the right thing to do. But I take accountability and ownership."

She added, "I'm sorry for anyone that I harmed in the process."

Hello,



I just wanted to come on here one last time to sincerely apologize to anyone I may have harmed during this prank. Not thinking things through comes with consequences, and I’m paying for it now.



My brother, father dmw looked out for me throughout my entire trip to… — Woah Vicky (@woahhvickyyy) December 30, 2024

The influencer continued her apology in a lengthy message posted to X on Monday.

"Not thinking things through comes with consequences, and I'm paying for it now," she wrote.

Woah Vicky said the idea for the fake kidnapping stemmed from a suggestion by her brother. However, "in hindsight, it was a terrible idea," she admitted.

She also mentioned how the prank backfired when her father's friends began calling him out of concern.

But despite all the subsequent controversy, Vicky appeared somewhat unfazed in a new video that was posted on Tuesday where she seemingly got engaged to fellow influencer Aboki Tor Jar. The clip shows Jar proposing and she displays a ring.

Meanwhile, Vicky has announced plans to take a break from social media to "reflect, fast and grow closer to God." She asked her followers to keep her in their prayers.