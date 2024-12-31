Christina Aguilera is ending 2024 with a powerful message about self-love and resilience.

On December 31, the five-time Grammy winner, 44, took to Instagram to address recent chatter about her appearance, including claims that she has looked thinner and even some speculation that the entertainer might be using the drug Ozempic.

In a montage video, Aguilera highlighted negative comments she's received alongside clips celebrating her successes this year. The post was underscored with empowering audio about ignoring criticism and maintaining confidence.

"This year, doing something a little different," Aguilera wrote in her caption. "This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation."

Aguilera's message emphasized the importance of self-acceptance. "Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first," she continued. "I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next... Allowing yourself grace, patience, and respect."

This isn't the first time the "Beautiful" singer has spoken candidly about body image. In an August interview with Glamour, Aguilera reflected on the scrutiny she faced as a young artist.

"When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s," Aguilera said. "Then I started to fill out, and that was unacceptable. I had industry people saying, 'They liked your body as a skinny teenager.'"

Now, Aguilera says she refuses to let outside opinions affect her.

"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a [expletive] about your opinion," she said. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

As a mother of two, Aguilera hopes to inspire her children, Max, 16, and Summer, 10, to embrace confidence.

"Defining beauty for me is about feeling comfortable in your own skin," she told People. "And that's a message I always try to encourage my kids to instill in themselves."