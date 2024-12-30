Will Ferrell turned heads at the Los Angeles Kings' game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, showing up in full Buddy the Elf attire.

But the legendary SNL funnyman, known for his iconic role as the effervescent Buddy in the 2003 holiday classic Elf, added an unexpected twist to the usually cheery character — he sported a disheveled look with a faux cigarette and even a five o'clock shadow.

The Kings, who hosted the NHL game at their Los Angeles home base of Crypto.com Arena, shared the moment on social media, captioning a video, "BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD."

Quickly going viral on social media, fans couldn't get enough of Ferrell's grizzled Buddy, a stark contrast to the cheerful character they know and love.

BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD 📍 pic.twitter.com/CYudAwXVvo — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 30, 2024

For TV viewers in the region, FanDuel Sports Network reporter Carrlyn Bathe even caught up with Ferrell during the game.

Speaking in character, he explained his less-than-jolly appearance, saying, "It was a tough holiday season" and adding, "I'm looking for a Kings win."

Ferrell's presence seemed to bring the team some luck. After trailing 4-2, the Kings rallied to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory, marking their seventh straight home win.

As mentioned, social media lit up with reactions to Ferrell's surprise appearance, per Today. One fan joked, "Will Ferrell showing up as Buddy the Elf is exactly the energy we need in hockey." Another called the prolific comedic actor a "treasure."

Either way, the evening highlighted Ferrell's knack for revisiting his most beloved characters. Over the years, he's reprised roles like Ron Burgundy from Anchorman for various events, but this was a rare live sighting of Buddy the Elf in the wild.

Elf remains a holiday staple, with Ferrell's performance as Buddy continuing to charm audiences two decades later. Though Ferrell reportedly once turned down a $29 million offer for a sequel, fans were treated to a fresh dose of Buddy magic during the Kings game.

See more of Ferrell in his classic elf costume below.

