TikTok stars Gabby Gonzalez and Tyler Bergantino, known for their viral romance, have officially ended their relationship.

Both creators shared their sides of the breakup in separate TikTok videos, revealing their feelings and what led to their decision in their different explanations.

The couple first gained attention in June 2023 when a chance man-on-the-street interview sparked chemistry between the two. Fans eagerly followed their journey, which quickly evolved into one of TikTok's most beloved love stories.

Their joint content often highlighted their tall statures — Gabby is 6'1", while Tyler stands at 6'9"— and their dynamic personalities.

@gabbyygonz Thank you all for your support towards our relationship while it lasted 🤍 ♬ original sound - Gabbers

After their initial meeting, the duo collaborated on several videos, documenting their budding relationship. By late June 2023, they officially confirmed they were dating, with Tyler announcing their status in a TikTok video. Their content ranged from lighthearted banter to heartfelt moments, garnering millions of views.

In July 2023, they launched Gabby and Tyler's Unnamed Podcast, sharing deeper insights into their relationship. Both described their connection as life-changing, per People, with Gabby calling it a "miraculous blessing." Tyler echoed her sentiments, stating, "It really does just feel like it's you and me."

Despite their public displays of affection, they emphasized keeping parts of their relationship private.

"Too much can get caught in the crossfire," Tyler said on the podcast. Gabby added that their shared understanding of social media made navigating the attention easier.

Why did Gabby and Tyler Break Up?

In their new, separate breakup videos that they each uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, both creators acknowledged the pressures of a public relationship.

"I wish him nothing but the best, he just is not my person and I am not his," Gabby acknowledged in her video before going on to elaborate.

In his, Tyler explained in part, "We had a lot of different beliefs, and the distance — not only physically, but where we were at in our life — I think just ended up being too much."

Naturally, fans of both 21-year-old Gabby and 31-year-old Tyler flooded each of their posts with support and sadness, mourning the end of a partnership they had grown to love.