Damon Dash is at risk of losing his jewels to filmmaker Josh Webber, who is seemingly exhausting every option in order to satisfy outstanding debts.

Documents obtained by All Hip Hop state that the plaintiffs — director Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LLC — have submitted a request to Judge Robert Lehrburger, and the music mogul's shiny gems are being targeted in the filing.

Per the media outlet, the Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LL submitted the request in the Southern District of New York.

The letter includes two outstanding judgments in the amount of a reported $823,284.71 against the Roc-a-Fella co-founder.

The plaintiff is reportedly requesting that Dash hand over documents pertaining to his businesses, including Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Blackroc LLC, to be sent to the United States Marshal, per All Hip Hop.

A court order was also requested for the rap boss' personal jewels which were featured in the rap star's November auction amid ongoing legal battles and financial struggles, per the music outlet. The jewelry would reportedly be used in order to satisfy judgements.

The jewelry in question reportedly includes one gold necklace, one gold "Dame" necklace, one gold "Dusko" necklace, one gold watch, three gold rings, two Roc-A-Fella chains, a set of diamond earrings and another set of gold earrings.

Dash was sued by Muddy Water Pictures and Webber after allegedly claiming to own the rights to the 2019 film, Dear Frank, per 'Lowelaw.' It was reported that Dash was dropped from the cast in 2018, but continued to falsely claim he was involved.

Dash, 53, has reportedly lost the case.

The letter also includes legal provisions which allow judgments against the debtor's personal property, including reported corporate shares and transferable assets, per AHH.