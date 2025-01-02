Dream Doll is having a little doll of her own.

The Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump during what appears to be maternity shoot taken on a sandy beach. Standing in salty ocean waves, the media personality wrote, "New Year, new beginnings," in her caption.

Describing her pregnancy as her "dream," the rapper is seen dancing, smiling, and holding her bump through various breezy outfit changes.

"2024 has been a year of challenges, growth, and preparation. It reshaped me, taught me how to set boundaries, and helped me recognize what I allow into my life. But now, I'm stepping into 2025 with so much excitement for this new chapter becoming a mother," Doll, 32, wrote in the post's caption.

"This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and now, I'm living in the beauty of this incredible gift. There's a promise with my name on it, and I'm embracing it with open arms," she added.

The "Splish Splash" rapper expressed to fans that she's endured a journey of lessons and breakthroughs, leading her to seeking guidance, advice, and mentorship from the inspiring people around her.

"I've kept this part of my life a secret for so long, but now, I'm finally ready to share it with the world. To my family and friends thank you for being trustworthy, supportive, and loving throughout this time. I love y'all so much and I'm so grateful," the 32-year-old added.

She concluded: "To my baby, you've given Mommy so much peace. You've given me all the reassurance and strength in the world and because of you, I know I'm going to be the best mother I can be. Everyone say hi to my Muffin."

Fans in the comment section appear to be elated by the socialite's pregnancy announcement, with many leaving celebratory comments. "I'm so ready to witness you be the best mommy ever‼️," one fan enthusiastically wrote.

"Dream! I'm so happy for u!!! I know ur gonna be an incredible mommy," fellow celeb La La Anthony responded. "Motherhood looks good on u already," a second penned. "Omggggggg I'm so happy for you wow oh you're gonna love motherhood!" another commended.

Although Dream Doll — real name Tabitha Robinson — appeared in the sandy social post solo, it was reported earlier this year, exactly nine months ago to date, that she was "in a situation" with an unnamed love interest that she prefers to keep private.

"I have been really big on keeping my s**t private. When you leave that person you're not attached. You don't gotta worry about him dragging your name...three years old, 'I used to deal with her.' It's literally nothing," Doll said in an interview with The Shade Room. "If y'all don't work, you go your way, I go my way. Nobody ever knew beside our friends."

Congratulations to Dream Doll!