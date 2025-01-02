David Schwimmer, known for his role as Ross Geller on 'Friends', took some time to reflect on a genuinely frightening moment from the sitcom's glory days.

The actor recalled a terrifying incident during a live taping when co-star Matt LeBlanc, known for his role as Joey Tribbiani, dislocated his shoulder during a pratfall.

The idea was for LeBlanc to do a genuine comedic fall during one of the episodes, but it turned out to be a lot more concerning than the kind of joke fall you might see in a cartoon.

"He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out," Schwimmer remembered, noting how he immediately called for the cameras to stop rolling.

"That was genuinely frightening," he said. "You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital."

The incident, briefly mentioned in HBO Max's 2021 reunion special, has stuck with Schwimmer over the years, and despite the fact that he's a horror fan, was actually terrifying to him.

"That was scary," he said of the incident.

It's the same kind of fear Schwimmer is looking to channel with his role in the upcoming 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' series, coming to Disney+ and Hulu.

But it seems nothing might top the wince-worthy happening that took place while filming the biggest series of his career.