Actress Chloë Grace Moretz and model Kate Harrison have confirmed their engagement after months of speculation!

The couple, who have been together since 2018, sparked engagement rumors when they were seen wearing diamond rings in recent months. Then, on New Year's Day, Moretz shared a sweet Instagram post featuring the pair showing off their rings, officially confirming the exciting news.

So, who is Kate Harrison? Here's everything you need to know about the model and Moretz's fiancée.

chloe grace moretz and kate harrison are engaged!!!! ❤️💍 congratulations to the long time couple!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BANseDXyHh — Chloë Grace Moretz Update (@chloemoretz1pic) January 1, 2025

Who Is Kate Harrison?

Harrison is a model who has worked with various agencies and brands, including INEZ, JEMIOL, and Lands' End. She's also the founder of The Testing Network, a site dedicated to helping models build and manage their portfolios, per Elle.

On the platform, she shares her experiences from 14 years in the modeling industry, discussing how she aims to improve the often frustrating process of testing for new work.

Also, She's a Photographer

In addition to her modeling career, Harrison is also a photographer. She has a second Instagram account, @katelapriel, where she posts black-and-white photos, often focusing on candid moments and portraits.

Her artistic approach shows a different side of her creativity and offers a glimpse into her personal life.

Harrison and Moretz's Releationship

Harrison and Moretz were first linked publicly in December 2018 when they were spotted sharing a kiss during a dinner date in Malibu.

Since then, they have kept their relationship mostly private, although Moretz has shared occasional glimpses of their life together on social media, as Cosmopolitan pointed out.

In 2023, they were seen attending events like the US Open and a Taylor Swift concert together, with Moretz even posting photos of the couple during a Disneyland trip.

Despite being fairly low-key about their relationship, Moretz did confirm her long-term partnership with Harrison in a 2022 interview, stating that she enjoyed keeping her personal life private but was very happy in her relationship.

The couple has shared several milestones on Instagram, and in 2024, fans began to notice what looked like engagement rings on their fingers, leading to widespread rumors.

Now, with Moretz's New Year's post, the couple's engagement is official, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from this private but loving duo.