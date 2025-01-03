Vanessa Williams shared the heartbreaking news of her mother Helen's passing at the age of 85.

Williams posted an emotional tribute on Instagram Thursday, January 2.

"On December 28th, the world lost a powerhouse, dynamo, and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame. Our mom, Helen Williams, aka Gaga to many, took her final bow in London 20 days after celebrating her 85th birthday surrounded by family and friends," she wrote.

"It's impossible to describe all she meant to everyone because each person saw a different facet of her. Loyal friend to many, icy stares to a chosen few," the Soul Food actress added. "We will miss it all."

Helen's final days were spent in London, where she had traveled to support Vanessa during the debut of The Devil Wears Prada musical. Vanessa portrays the iconic Miranda Priestly in the production. Unfortunately, Helen's health worsened during the visit, and reports indicate that complications from acute liver failure led to her death.

Read more: Vanessa Williams Accused Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery From Online Trolls

Helen Williams was a trailblazer and an inspiration to many. At just 16, she became the youngest Black student to attend SUNY Fredonia. She later pursued a lifelong passion for music, dedicating over 40 years to teaching. Helen also coauthored the memoir You Have No Idea with Vanessa, offering readers an intimate look into their family's journey and accomplishments.

She is survived by her children, Vanessa and Chris Williams, as well as four grandchildren. Helen's profound impact as an educator, author, and role model will continue to resonate with all who knew her.

Recently, Vanessa Williams also opened up about a deeply challenging chapter in her life — the release of unauthorized nude photos during her reign as Miss America in 1984.

The incident, which forced her to relinquish her title, brought global shame and immense pressure to the then 21-year-old trailblazer.

Reflecting on that time, Williams shared how she has learned to view her younger self with compassion, saying, "I look back at my 19-to 20-year-old self and think, 'Oh my God, you were so naive, so trusting, so vulnerable.' "