Royal family member Princess Michael is on a healing journey after a gruesome mishap which took place at Kensington Palace.

The princess, 79, was badly bruised after she fell down the stairs of her home at her royal residence in London, breaking both her wrists in the jarring accident.

As she continues to heal, the princess — who shares her royal residence with her husband, Prince Michael — maintains that routine activities have become more difficult after sustaining the injuries.

"So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible," Princess Michael stated, per the 'Daily Mail.' "I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can't use a laptop."

The royal was reportedly carrying an arm full of overcoats when she fell and stretched her arms out to break the fall, resulting in multiple small broken bones.

The arrival of The Kents, 7 cars, and 2 people on foots



The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were joined with their family. pic.twitter.com/JHQeZJOa9V — 🌻Sarahsecret (@sarahdiaryz) December 20, 2024

"I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started," she said. She attended King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19 with both wrists in splints.

Princess Michael of Kent's double injury comes ten months after she underwent heart surgery.

"It shocked me. I still have to rest every afternoon," she stated per 'Majesty Magazine,' in an interview published on December 17. The same interview also features the princess' first comments on the unexpected death of her late son-in-law, Thomas Kingston.

Kingston was married to Princess Michael's daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor, when he was found dead at 45 years old due to a "traumatic wound to the head," per 'PEOPLE.' A gun was found near his body. "Tom was a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful. They were very happy together," Princess Michael told 'Majesty Magazine' of his marriage to her daughter.

"We often had them here with Freddie and Sophie and the girls for Sunday lunch," she stated, referring to her son, Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife Sophie Winkleman and their two young daughters, per the media outlet.

Princess Michael — born Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnit — is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth. As she was spotted smiling while driving to the King's traditional holiday lunch with her husband, she appears to be in good spirits.