Lauren Sánchez's relaxing sunbathing session aboard her fiancé Jeff Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru, was interrupted by customs officers conducting a surprise inspection on New Year's Eve.

The search reportedly lasted three hours while the luxury vessel was near St. Barts, a hotspot for celebrities during the holiday season.

Photos show Sánchez, 55, on the top deck wearing a Versace bikini, a black sarong, and a wide-brimmed hat as customs officials searched another part of the yacht. The uniformed officers, equipped with black life jackets, were seen speaking to a stewardess who seemed to guide them around the ship.

The inspection, described by a Page Six source as "routine," occurred without Bezos present on the yacht. Sánchez appeared largely unfazed by the activity, smiling, and continuing to pose for photographers during the inspection.

Onboard with Sánchez were several companions, including her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, with whom she shares a 23-year-old son, Nikko. The former NFL star was photographed enjoying the water, showcasing his athletic build, and later wrapping himself in a towel after his swim. González, 48, is reportedly still close friends with Sánchez, who also has two other children from her previous marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

The sunny outing followed Sánchez's snowy getaway in Aspen, Colorado, with Bezos, amid speculation about their upcoming wedding. Despite rumors of a lavish $600 million New Year's Eve wedding, Bezos personally denied the claims, posting on X, "This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening."

Bezos and Sánchez became engaged in May 2023 after five years together, later hosting a glamorous celebration aboard Koru that August to mark their upcoming nuptials.