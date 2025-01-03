Angelina Jolie spoke candidly about her "pet peeve" of liars.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star sat with W Magazine in an interview published Friday, January 3, days after it was announced she finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt after eight grueling years.

After almost a decade of legal hardship, Jolie and Pitt finally reached a divorce settlement, signing the papers on December 30, 2024 — ending a 12 year reign as one of Hollywood's most iconic couples.

Now opening up, the Oscar Award winner — who declared herself a Gemini — reveals she has many pet peeves, but one in particular is her least favorite.

"So many things. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar," Jolie, 49, told the media outlet without naming anyone specifically.

"Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean," the Maria actress concluded.

It seems Jolie — currently gracing the cover of W Magazine's Best Performances issue — is reportedly "exhausted" but "relieved" following her tumultuous separation and is looking to put the past behind her.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," the actress' divorce lawyer James Simon of Hersh Mannis said on December 30, per PEOPLE.

"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.

"Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over," Simon concluded.

While Jolie and Pitt have come a long way through their divorce journey, the two are still at odds regarding the French winery Chateau Miraval — a wine estate purchased by the former love birds located in Correns in the Var — the first bio village in France.

"Until he [Pitt] ends the Miraval lawsuit, Angelina will continue to stand up to him," a source on behalf of Jolie stated, per PEOPLE.