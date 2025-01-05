Ariana Grande didn't win the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes, which caused a frenzy among fans.

On January 6, the 2025 Golden Globes finally took place at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California, where star-studded celebrities are about to be honored for their performances in film. In 2024, Grande was one of the singers who came out of her box to prove her versatility.

Playing the role of the enthusiastic Galinda Upland in Wicked, Grande caught worldwide recognition for her performance, earning her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, and a trophy for Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Grande's fans, Arianators, have highly anticipated her win at the 2025 Golden Globes due to her extraordinary work as Glinda. Unfortunately, the trophy was won by Zoe Saldaña, who made a lot of buzz for her performance in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez.

The award for Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture goes to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iMAZKgbwK0 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Zoe Saldaña’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress at the #GoldenGlobes.



pic.twitter.com/nhRBS5sYVb — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2025

ariana has unfortunately lost ‘best supporting actress’ at the #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/L67pOxNWjX — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) January 6, 2025

Ariana Grande not winning best supporting actress hurt my heart 😭💔 #GoldenGlobes — ॐ (@ohhmyguss) January 6, 2025

Originally published in Music Times