Ariana Grande Loses Best Supporting Actress Award to Zoe Saldaña In Shocking Upset
Ariana Grande didn't win the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes, which caused a frenzy among fans.
On January 6, the 2025 Golden Globes finally took place at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California, where star-studded celebrities are about to be honored for their performances in film. In 2024, Grande was one of the singers who came out of her box to prove her versatility.
Playing the role of the enthusiastic Galinda Upland in Wicked, Grande caught worldwide recognition for her performance, earning her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, and a trophy for Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Grande's fans, Arianators, have highly anticipated her win at the 2025 Golden Globes due to her extraordinary work as Glinda. Unfortunately, the trophy was won by Zoe Saldaña, who made a lot of buzz for her performance in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez.
Originally published in Music Times