Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner seemingly had a less than amicable interaction during the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in a video clip trending across social media.

The two were in attendance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where hugs and warm cheek-to-cheek kisses are available in abundance. Well — maybe not for everyone.

Social media was in stitches after Moore seemingly approached Hollywood celebs at Jenner's table to give a warm greeting to everyone, perhaps except her.

The clip begins with The Substance star leaning into a warm embrace with fellow celeb Elle Fanning, who sat to the right of Jenner, where Moore, 62, can be heard exclaiming, "I can't believe it!"

The actress then made her way to Timothée Chalamet, who was sitting to the left of Jenner, as The Kardashians sibling was wedged between her boyfriend, Chalamet, 27, and his A Complete Unknown co-stars. "Congrats, congrats!" Chalamet can be heard telling Moore.

Without acknowledging Jenner at all, Moore is seen making her way into the crowd as Jenner turns around in her seat to face forward, looking into her phone.

Now, fans across social media are calling the viral moment out as shady, maintaining that the legendary actress purposely ignored the makeup mogul, while others beg to differ.

"Oh this was hard to watch," one fan replied to the trending video clip. "She literally turned to her and said thanks," a second fan wrote in the comment section. "SHE DIDNT DO IT ON PURPOSE DELETE," a third defended. "LIES, she was literally THE FIRST Person she spoke to at that entire table," another exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Moore was simply blown away as she had just received her first major acting award after 45 years in the film industry. In a speech, the legendary actress said, "It's the beginning."

The star revealed that she thought she was done acting until the script of the horror sci-fi film The Substance came along.

"I've never been where I am exactly in this moment," she began. "My children are grown. I have the most independence that I've ever had. And so it's just this wonderful new time of exploration and discovery ... I just want to stay present to where I am and be open to the possibilities."

Despite the awkward interaction, Jenner has made her admiration of the iconic actress quite clear in the past, previously embodying her Striptease character for Halloween in October 2024.