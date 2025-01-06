Glenn Close was censored by CBS amid a head-turning speech at Sunday night's annual Golden Globe Awards.

Close dazzled in a black and sparkly signature Love Letter dress by creative director Oliver Rousteing, however, her language was less than glamorous.

While the legendary actress delivered a speech for Best Motion Picture's drama category, her excitement went off the rails when she unexpectedly dropped the F-bomb live in front of millions.

"One of my most treasured possessions is a letter that Katharine Hepburn wrote to me in which she described what we all do as this terrible profession, this terrifying profession," Close, 77, opened her speech.

"And let's face it — this delicious way to spend your life. We are all so f*****g blessed and lucky! Blessed and lucky to be together in this room. Let's get to the reason why we're here," the Hollywood star exclaimed. "The six nominees for the best motion picture drama," she concluded.

Judging by the elated smile on her face and roar of the crowd, the audience was on board with the fiery energy. The Fatal Attraction icon was later censored by the network CBS, in the form of a dip in the live feed's audio, per 'TMZ.'

Although the sailor language was cut out by the network, the bomb had already been dropped, and uploaded to YouTube. Despite the censored word being posted to the streaming site, fans' seemed more concerned that Close has never won an Oscar during her decorated five-decade career in show business.

"Should have at least 2 Academy Awards by now!" one fan wrote in YouTube's comment section. "Glenn Close should've won an Oscar already," another wrote alongside sad face emojis. "Should deserve an Oscar for Dangerous Liasons [sic] or Fatal Attraction" a third added.

That said — fans may be onto something. Close appeared in Time's mashup of The Most Surprising Oscar Nominees Who Never Won, with Close topping the list among others including Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper.

Glenn Close has previously credited Katharine Hepburn as her inspiration for becoming an actress while she attended college at the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

"The thing I've always loved about Hepburn is she seemed to really know who she was," Close told PEOPLE in August 2024.