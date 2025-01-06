Ben Affleck was visited by his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, at his home on Sunday, January 5, just hours before she attended the Golden Globes.

Lopez, 55, was spotted embracing Affleck's son, Samuel, 12, during the visit. Her child, Emme, 16, was seen leaving the property carrying a large gift, with Affleck, 52, following close behind.

Lopez arrived in a stylish copper-toned top, paired with loose-fitting jeans and platform boots. The visit follows recent reports that Affleck and Lopez are committed to maintaining a presence in each other's lives despite their divorce.

"They have every intention of continuing to be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved," a source told Page Six. The insider added that the two stars communicate about their children and share a mutual respect due to their shared history.

Affleck and Lopez, who finalized their divorce in 2024, remain close with each other's families. While they don't co-parent in a traditional sense, their interactions often reflect a blended family dynamic.

The pair were also seen together last December exchanging gifts at Soho House in Los Angeles, demonstrating their ongoing amicability.

Affleck, who shares Samuel, Violet, and Fin, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, spent the holidays with his children. Meanwhile, Lopez celebrated in Aspen with her mother, Guadalupe, sister Lynda, and her teenage twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez shared glimpses of her Aspen trip on Instagram, highlighting moments with her loved ones. Notably absent from her posts was any mention of Affleck, signaling their focus on moving forward independently.

Despite their separation, the former couple continues to demonstrate respect and care for each other, prioritizing their children and shared history in their interactions.