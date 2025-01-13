Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have welcomed their third child, she announced on Instagram. She revealed that they decided to name their child Golden Raye along with an adorable photo of the baby's tiny feet. Golden was born on Jan. 12.

Golden joins siblings Sterling Skye (born February 2021) and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III (born November 2022).

The timing worked out perfectly for the NFL star, as his new bundle of joy arrived during the Chiefs' playoff bye week. Mahomes and the Chiefs secured their playoff spot despite a challenging 2024-25 regular season, marking their ninth consecutive postseason appearance.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts and married in March 2022 in Hawaii, announced they were expecting their third child in Fall 2024. Throughout her pregnancy, Brittany, 29, has been a fixture at Chiefs games, supporting Patrick, 29, alongside their two older children.

The three-time Super Bowl champion led the Chiefs as they finished the regular season with a 15-2 record, losing to the Denver Broncos and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills.