Adrien Brody addressed rumors surrounding his alleged "ban" from "Saturday Night Live" more than two decades ago following a skit that stirred controversy due to his use of a Jamaican accent.

In 2003, Brody took the comedy stage with a theatrical Jamaican accent and a wig of dreadlocks to present Sean Paul, who hails from Kingston, the capital of the Caribbean island.

During the 40-second opening, Brody took a different route, straying from the typical "Ladies and gentlemen, Sean Paul," to echo several stereotypical Jamaican expressions, a reference to Rastafari, and comical quips about Paul's relatives all having different versions of the name "Sean."

On stage, Brody wore a tank top, a wristband reflecting the colors of the Rastafarian movement, and a wig fashioned with locs and dreadlocks.

The 51-year-old star confessed to proposing the concept to the "SNL" crew, sharing that his initial performance was showed to "SNL" originator Lorne Michaels at the dress rehearsal. The production team then outfitted him with the necessary attire.

But since that episode aired, Brody has not made another appearance on "SNL."

Speculation arose that this incident might have been the cause.

However, Brody has recently revealed that this assumption was not accurate.

In a recent interview with Vulture, he shared that the producers were left speechless by his creative ideas he brought to the show, referring to them as being "agape."

"I think Lorne (SNL creator) wasn't happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to."

He added, "I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly."

In response to questions about his current status if he was really banned from the show or not, he clarified, "I also have never been invited back on so I don't know what to tell you."

Brody's skit footage has practically disappeared from public access, making it impossible to view on any of "SNL's" authorized platforms but there are some clips posted on other streaming sites and social media.

This comes amid Brody celebrating a significant milestone by clinching a Golden Globe for his outstanding portrayal in "The Brutalist" on Sunday.