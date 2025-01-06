At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards held Sunday night, Adrien Brody won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The actor nabbed the trophy for his leading role in A24's "The Brutalist."

An emotional Brody had a lot for to be thankful in his acceptance speech.

His speech included a segment he dedicated to his parents, who were in the crowd. After his wine, Brody made sure to spend time with them as they all celebrated his victory.

Adrien Brody celebrates his best actor #GoldenGlobe win with his parents, and reacts to the announcement that #TheBrutalist won best picture - drama pic.twitter.com/Hi68mHmw7Q — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025

Later in the evening, "The Brutalist" was also called up for Best Picture – Drama. An elated Brody released his mother's hand and gave his father a quick kiss before joining Brady Corbet and the rest of the film's team on stage to celebrate their joint accomplishment.

In "The Brutalist," Brody plays a Hungarian-born Jewish architect named László Tóth, who emigrates to the States to escape the Holocaust.

The film is directed and co-written by Corbet and was nominated for seven Golden Globes, including acting nods for supporting stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

This is a major achievement for Brody, who in 2002 won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "The Pianist."

Many believe Brody's win at the Golden Globes rightly bodes well as the awards season continues on its way toward the Oscars.