Kylie Jenner wore a vintage Versace gown to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards that drew plenty of attention but also sparked backlash from fans.

Part of Versace's Spring 1999 collection and famously worn during the CFDA Awards by actress Elizabeth Hurley, the stunning, plunging silver dress was brought back to the spotlight by the 27-year-old reality star.

Fans quickly spotted a big hole in the historic garment though, and while many took issue with Jenner's look, the rip raised more concerns.

Kylie Jenner's vintage Versace dress seemingly ripped during the 2025 Golden Globeshttps://t.co/DcuvmxoUQ1 pic.twitter.com/WcS0vFlaZI — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) January 6, 2025

did Kylie break the dress or is it supposed to be like that pic.twitter.com/RpnnRRJW7x — emma (@chllengrs) January 6, 2025

Hips don't lie!

Kylie Jenner ripped a hole in her dress at the Golden Globes. Sources say Demi Moore didn't ignore her, but had no reason to talk to her. Demi appreciates Timothee's talent. This only felt like a snub to Kylie who did several photoshoots mimicking Moore's poses! pic.twitter.com/PpupTYtl0P — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) January 7, 2025

Social media and Reddit comments raised criticized the fit of the dress, and some suggested it was "two sizes too small."

One Reddit user remarked, "That's actually so embarrassing," while another wondered why Jenner decided to wear a fragile vintage piece instead of a design from her own Khy fashion brand.

Critics hit out at Jenner's styling team as well, with fans questioning how they could not have foreseen the risk of ruining a dress that has so much history.

"They didn't take into account that the ass expands when we sit down," one user wrote.

The damage was so visible that people couldn't help but comment, "Oh my gosh she literally ripped it."

Here's what users on the social media platform Reddit had to say:

Meanwhile, Jenner did not go without experiencing some awkward moments that evening. Among others, Demi Moore allegedly snubbed the star as she accepted Best Actress - Musical or Comedy for "The Substance."

In some videos, Moore can be seen chatting with the actress Elle Fanning, while the reality star is seemingly left out with discomfort written all over her face.

kylie jenner fans were writing fanfictions about kylie ignoring selena gomez last year at golden globes only for kylie to be ignored by demi moore like this i love karma https://t.co/A4WuFJBTZC — ℳ (@selzduv) January 7, 2025

Jenner was present at the Golden Globes to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who was one of the nominees that night.