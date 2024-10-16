Veteran rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, is expected to make a "full recovery" after being shot "multiple times" early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

Lee, 67, was outside walking his dog when the random shooting occurred. Despite the seriousness of the incident, Lee remains fully conscious and is recovering in the intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital, according to a statement provided by his representative to 'CNN.'

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well... He is expected to fully recover," the representative confirmed.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:42 a.m. in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Police officers found Lee suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, with authorities indicating the shooting appears to have been a random act of violence.

Now, Ozzy Osbourne is speaking out about the shooting.

"It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence," he told 'TMZ' in a statement. "I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be okay."

Lee rose to fame as Osbourne's guitarist in the 1980s, playing a key role in shaping the sound of Osbourne's albums during that period.

Following his stint with Osbourne, 75, he founded the heavy metal band Badlands, alongside former Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer. In 2013, Lee formed his own band, Red Dragon Cartel.

After news of the shooting broke, an outpouring of support flooded social media. "Thinking of and praying for Jake E. Lee," wrote Mark Strigl, a SiriusXM host on the Ozzy Osbourne channel. Fellow musicians also sent their well-wishes, including Brad Gillis of Night Ranger, who posted, "My thoughts are with ya, buddy!"

Musician Matt Gibson wrote: "Love and prayers to my homie Jake E. Lee - get well soon brother."