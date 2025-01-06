A significant but lesser-known moment in the love story of Prince William and Kate Middleton has emerged with new details on their early romance.

While many believe their romance began in March 2002 at a fashion show, as also depicted in Netflix's drama series "The Crown," their first date had actually been months earlier.

Laura Warshauer, a friend of the couple from their St. Andrews University days, disclosed to Daily Mail that they were not as public about their first date as the media would lead people to believe.

Prince William, she said, paid £200 ($250) at a charity auction to take Kate out on a date at a Harry Potter-themed party. His playful manner also hinted at his romantic interest long before their romance became an open book to the public.

Warshauer recalled how the couple connected over classic university experiences early in their relationship.

"I met them the same week they met each other. I was struck by how normal Will was. You could talk about anything – the most mundane things." she recalled.

"Coming back from a trip home to New Jersey with my big luggage, Will would grab my bag and take it inside the dorm," Warshauer recounted.

Their friendship blossomed in the peaceful and charming St. Andrews. Warshauer recalled time spent eating lunches in the university's dining hall and spending time together socially, all of which would help foster memories for their future love.

The famous fashion show often overshadows the earliest moments of their budding relationship. This fashion show is best known as the time Prince William first publicly acknowledged Kate's beauty after seeing her strut in a revealing outfit.

But she added that by then, Prince William and Kate already had a strong bond. They had instant chemistry, she said.

Warshauer also remembered a time at a party when Kate swooped in to save her now-husband from an awkward chat, highlighting their chemistry.

"It was early on when Will and Kate were getting to know each other. This girl was talking to Will and he was being polite but it was obvious he needed a way out," she said.

"All of a sudden Kate walks up from across the room, puts her arms around him and enables him to turn to this other girl and be like 'I'm sorry, I have a girlfriend,'" she continued.

She then shared that William looked at Kate and silently expressed his gratitude by mouthing the words "Thank you."