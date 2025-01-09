Chrissy Teigen has revealed to fans that she and her family are evacuating as the county of Los Angeles continues to be ravaged by wildfires.

The "scared" mother of four took to social media on Wednesday, January 8 to share photos packing up important belongings, including her animals.

Teigen and her Grammy Award-winning husband, John Legend, reside in Beverly Hills, California, where fires began raging Sunset on January 8.

"I haven't had the words, it is a hellscape. We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don't know who are not okay," Teigen, 39, wrote to her fans in her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see. And God bless the firefighters and all first responders," she added.

It appears the photo Teigen posted points to a fire on Sunset which ignited on Wednesday, January 8. As of the morning of January 9, over 40 acres of land have burned with a containment percentage of 0%, according to CalFire.

Five hours later, Teigen took to her social stories to express that she and her family had decided to evacuate. "This is surreal I'm very scared now. Packing," she wrote, from what appears to be their home closet.

It seems the model had been warning Legend to stay on guard, as she posted a photo claiming she warned her husband "to not start this lego."

"4 kids 4 dogs and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel," Teigen captioned in a video of her dogs joining her in bed as she let out a deep sigh, seemingly overwhelmed. It's unclear when the family left the residence.

The Hollywood lovebirds share four children together: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, 1.

Stay in touch with live updates on the Palisades fires here. See current emergency incidents, evacuations, and updates on a map here.