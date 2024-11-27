Kayla Nicole has tearfully opened up regarding the "chaos" that took place following the "public breakup" between her and her ex, Travis Kelce.

The former sports reporter addressed the breakup during an appearance on season 3 of the trending reality TV series, 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.'

During a preview of the highly anticipated series, Nicole is introduced alongside her fellow celeb competitors wiping tears away from her eyes and speaking about heartbreak, naming the Kansas City Chiefs star as the culprit.

"Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming," the model and influencer, 32, stated during the opening preview. When a fellow participant asked about who her ex was specifically, she responded, "Travis Kelce."

Other longtime celebs to grace the boot camp series include actress Denise Richards, 53, and TV personality and Brody Jenner, 41, known for his appearances in TV series such as 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' 'The Hills,' and 'Bromance.'

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day," Nicole elaborated during her visit to Angel Reese's 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast. She also detailed the hate and negativity she received from the public.

"You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career," she added.

When Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, asked why she thinks she's been a subject of so much negativity despite handling the matter with "grace," she was unsure. "I don't know," Nicole replied.

"I think that there's something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it's unfortunate because I've never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off for five years between 2017 and 2022. After the two split in May of that year, Kelce landed bombshell songstress Taylor Swift the following year in July 2023.

The football tight-end is currently crazy about his new love, revealing during an 2023 radio interview that "It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you," regarding the fan frenzy.

Kelce admitted that he was "happy" the secret was finally out "so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it," per 'US Weekly.'

On May 13, Fox renewed the popular 'Special Forces' series for a third season, and is set to premiere on January 8 of 2025, bringing you 2-hour long episodes over the course of five weeks.