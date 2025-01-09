R&B singer Jhené Aiko has revealed that her home was destroyed in the devastating wildfires currently sweeping through Southern California.

The 36-year-old artist confirmed on Instagram in a deleted post on Thursday, January 9 that while she and her children — 2-year-old Noah Hasani and 16-year-old Namiko Love — are safe, their home has been "burned to the ground with all of our things inside."

"My heart is so heavy," Aiko wrote, expressing gratitude that her family is unharmed while acknowledging the difficult road ahead "starting from scratch."

The singer's loss comes amid a series of destructive wildfires that began Tuesday, January 7 in the Los Angeles area, forcing over 80,000 residents to evacuate. Multiple fires, including the Eaton Fire (also known as Close Fire), Woodley Fire, Hurst Fire, and Tyler Fire, have rapidly spread across various L.A. regions including Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, and Altadena.

Several other celebrities have also lost their homes in the fires, including Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

In her message, Aiko offered prayers for everyone affected by the disaster, including those who lost homes, livelihoods, and lives, as well as displaced wildlife and pets. She concluded with a reflection on finding meaning in suffering: "let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion."

Aiko has not posted an additional Instagram Story about the incident since she deleted the original.