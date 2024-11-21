Big Sean isn't going to pop the question to Jhené Aiko anytime soon, but he does think she's the one.

TMZ caught up with the rapper to address addressed mounting speculation about his relationship with Aiko after he stated he's not ready for marriage despite their nearly decade-long relationship and shared parenthood.

Jhene Aiko shut down rumors that she and Big Sean are engage after she was spotted flashing a ring leaving the 2024 GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont. ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📹:(backgrid) pic.twitter.com/0hT6ai5d5t — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 16, 2024

"Life is short, so you gotta do what you feel," the rapper told TMZ. "But no, I didn't [feel pressured]," he said of social media's insistence he had been playing with Aiko's feeling or leading her along.

He did take the time to note that Aiko is "the one" to him, however, even if marriage doesn't seem to be in the pair's immediate future.

Speaking to TMZ in Beverly Hills and in a separate interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the rapper dismissed recent engagement rumors sparked by Aiko wearing a large diamond ring at a public appearance. Aiko had previously clarified the ring was merely a fashion accessory.

"No secret industry marriage here," Sean told Charlamagne on 'Out of Context,' addressing the persistent public pressure to wed. The couple, who share a 20-month-old son Noah Hasani and collaborate as musical duo TWENTY88, have weathered relationship ups and downs over their ten-year history, which prompted Sean to note that they "aren't perfect", despite the idea that it might seem that way.

Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, suggested that rushing into marriage could be "fear-based thinking," citing high divorce rates. He emphasized the need for personal growth and proper prioritization before taking that step.

"There's a lot of focus on our family, there's a lot of focus on careers and everything," Sean explained, indicating these areas have overshadowed the relationship work he believes is necessary for marriage.