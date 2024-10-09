Beloved content creators Hannah Neeleman met fellow content creator Nara Smith this September, and says she smoothly became "fast friends" with the TikTok star.

The loving mothers made headlines when they joined forces to enjoy a farm-day full of animals and family while basking on Neeleman's Utah farm.

Smith's husband, Lucky Blue, 26, and Neeleman's husband, Daniel, 35, took time to pose for a photo alongside their wives and children in front of the family farmhouse.

Neeleman — who is currently promoting Ballerina Farm's new protein powder — told 'PEOPLE' that she and Smith got on well very quickly despite never meeting her before. The content creator also described her as a "natural" when it came to caretaking on the farm.

"I obviously hadn't met her before our visit, but I just felt like we felt like fast friends. She shared certain experiences and so did I," Neeleman explained. "We just have a lot in common."

Fans certainly agree, as former model Smith established herself as a phenom content creator by making intricate recipes from scratch in her kitchen. Fans enjoyed her smooth-toned and comforting home videos.

Neeleman, a Juilliard-trained dancer — also focuses her content on her home life, highlighting intimate moments with her children, her animals, and her husband while living what fans deem a "trad wife" lifestyle.

"It was just so cool to see her strength and her resilience and a more personal light, so I loved it," Neeleman said of her new friend, Smith, who is also considered a "trad wife."

Although fans have labeled her "trad" — short for traditional — it seems she couldn't care less about the label, making it clear that she doesn't identify with the title, as reported by 'ENSTARZ.'

Omg he gave her an egg apron when all she wanted was to go to Greece .....her husband's dad owns an entire airline .....wow !!! #BallerinaFarm, HUUUUUYEEEE !! pic.twitter.com/dilugy8hE4 — 𓃠ֆʏʀǟӼ𓆃𓆙👑🩰❤🧜‍♀️ (@SyraxSunfyre) July 26, 2024

"There's so many different ways you could take that word. I don't even know what feminism means any more," she said. "We try so hard to be neutral and be ourselves and people will put a label on everything," Neeleman, 34, stated.

Meanwhile, Smith — who recently returned from Paris Fashion Week — detailed her experience visiting Neeleman with 'The Times of London,' explaining that her and Lucky Blue were in town and thought it'd be great to visit.

"We were visiting my husband's family in Utah and thought it would be fun to hang out," the mother of three expressed. "Hannah and I always get looped in together for some reason. We share similarities, like being mums and having a passion for cooking, but really we are quite different."

In a post on Smith's Instagram page, the families are seen intertwining in a wholesome way, sharing baked goods, fruits, sunshine, selfies, capturing beautiful landscapes, and tending to the farm.

Smith captioned the video declaring that it was "the best time."