A new Peacock documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, delves into allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, featuring an emotional account from one of his accusers. The film is set to premiere on January 14.

The documentary includes an interview with Ashley Parham, who alleges in a lawsuit that Combs sexually assaulted her with a remote control in 2018. Parham, whose face is not shown in the film, shares through tears the isolation she has experienced since the incident. "I've become incredibly reclusive," she says. "I don't trust anyone."

According to Parham's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern California and obtained by 'PEOPLE,' she first encountered Combs through a man she had met, who was later revealed to be a "scouter" for the music mogul. Parham alleges that during a FaceTime call with Combs at a bar, she expressed her belief that Combs was connected to the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. She claims Combs responded by threatening that she would "pay" for her remark.

The lawsuit states that in the following month, Combs arrived uninvited at the Oakland apartment of the same man. Parham alleges he brought several individuals with him, including his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. The complaint accuses Combs of holding a knife to Parham's face before assaulting her. It also alleges that Khorram threatened Parham, warning her she could be sent anywhere in the world and never see her family again.

In the documentary, Parham's attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, provides further context, claiming her client was deliberately targeted.

Combs has consistently denied all accusations of sexual misconduct. His legal team has labeled Parham's allegations as "fabricated," stating: "As the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were 'unfounded.'"

Combs, who is currently in custody on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, awaits trial in May 2025. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.