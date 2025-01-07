Keefe D, murder suspect of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, has recently filed a motion to dismiss all charges against him citing delays in his case.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis — who was granted house arrest until trial after posting $750,000 bail — is a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with the alleged orchestration of Shakur's death back in 1996.

A new filing put forth by Davis' lawyer suggests that after excessive delays in the case, those charges should be dismissed.

The motion filed Monday, January 6 in Las Vegas by the suspect's attorney Carl E.G. Arnold maintains that his client's constitutional rights have been violated due to his prolonged wait for a scheduled trial date.

The lawyer called out the "unjustified" lapse of time has made for "dimming of memories, the death or disappearance of witnesses, and the loss or destruction of material physical evidence," per ABC News.

"Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as far back as 2009 was in possession of the same set of facts that the Clark County District Attorney is now alleging makes Mr. Davis responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur," Arnold stated in the filing.

The lawyer added that Clark County's District Attorney Office "has offered no reason as to why it waited another 14 years to prosecute a case against" his client, Keefe D.

Arnold argued that the case has been "irreversibly" compromised, and his client's rights have been violated "in an extraordinary manner never before witnessed in the annals of the American criminal justice system."

In addition to a lengthy and reported inexcusable delay, the attorney cited an alleged immunity agreement initially put forth by police officers who enticed Keefe D to tell his story — which isn't being fulfilled. Back in 2009, Keefe D sat with Sin City's detectives to recall his perspective of events in exchange for a proffer agreement — a written contract between a defendant or witness and a prosecutor which allows information about a crime without prosecutors ability to use it against them later during criminal proceedings.

"The State of Nevada was in possession in 2009 of the facts that led to [Davis'] arrest in 2023, specifically, his alleged statement that he was in the white Cadillac and handed the gun to the back seat passengers, which was utilized to shoot Tupac Shakur," Arnold said, urging that prosecutors "must now honor the initial proffer agreement of 2008 and the LVMPD's promise not to prosecute Mr. Davis."

The attorney has called out prosecutors refusal "to honor the agreements provided to Mr. Davis by the federal government and by LVMPD," per ABC News. That said, the media outlet reported that detectives "did not promise never to prosecute Davis," according to transcripts.

A hearing for Davis' dismissal motion is scheduled for January 21, per VIBE. Should the motion be denied, the trial will resume beginning March 17.