Giving much-needed food and supplies to individuals affected by the devastating fires was one way that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped the victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Greater Los Angeles area saw 40,000 acres devastated and 24 fatalities.

Actress Justine Bateman recently criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who lives 90 miles north of Los Angeles, and labelled them as "disaster tourists" and "ambulance chasers."

Soon after the couple was spotted assisting outside the Pasadena Convention Center, images and videos of their act of kindness began circulating on various online platforms.

Without hesitation, Bateman slammed the couple on X, stating, "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now?"

"They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire."

Insiders in Prince Harry and Meghan's circle have come forward to address Bateman's remarks, saying, "It's offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity," a source revealed to Page Six.

Meghan, a native of Los Angeles, reportedly holds a special connection to the city and expresses empathy for the wildfire victims.

The source mentioned, "Her heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires."

They further emphasized the considerable dedication shown by the pair, underscoring their commitment through extensive time, resources, and contributions that preceded any public attention toward their participation.

"They have also dedicated countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show up to console the victims of the Pacific Palisades Fire. pic.twitter.com/DZpx4ouRhi — End Woke Disney (@EndWokeDisney) January 12, 2025

Bateman wasn't the only person vocal about her criticism of the Sussexes.

In a recent installment of her podcast, Megyn Kelly did not hold back when sharing her thoughts about them after seeing the couple distributing food and embracing individuals in a charitable initiative.

Kelly openly labeled them as "absolute cretins" who loves to insert themselves into the chaos in Los Angeles, alleging that their motives were to "get their faces back on camera" and enhance their reputation.

"They want people to think well of them," she said. "So they decide, 'You know what they really need? Us. What they need is us.'"

Kelly declared that the situation seemed orchestrated for attention, further stating Prince Harry and Meghan's deliberate efforts to be in the spotlight and ensure their names were featured in the media.

"When you're actually a member of the royal family, Harry, and the British population answers to you [sort of] they're your subjects, maybe they do need to see you during times of tragedy," Kelly added. "You're in America now, and we don't give a s**t about you. You're not our f*****g prince."

"You'll never be king. We hate your wife," she declared. "Stay at home in your $29 million mansion. All right?"

She added, "It's ridiculous. It's offensive. And don't take my word for it, go and follow the X feed of our friend Justine Bateman, who just went off on these 'Disaster Tourists.'"