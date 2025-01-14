Jimmy Kimmel resumed his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Monday (January 13) following the catastrophic Los Angeles fires. During his return, the host became visibly emotional as he discussed the devastation sweeping the city.

Kimmel began his opening monologue by reflecting on the impact of the disaster. "Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry; some of our coworkers lost their homes. It's been terrible," Kimmel shared. "Everyone who lives in this city knows someone — most of us, multiple people; family, friends, colleagues, neighbors — whose houses have burned down. And the truth is, we don't even know if it's over. We had 100 mph winds fueling this nightmare, and as of tonight, winds are back."

He went on to acknowledge the resilience of the community amid the tragedy. "I think I speak for all of us when I say it's been a sickening, shocking, awful experience, but it's also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience because, once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes are out volunteering in parking lots for others who lost theirs."

Kimmel also criticized Donald Trump for allegedly attacking firefighters during the crisis. "Tonight I don't want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things our future president and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour," he said. "The fact that he chose to attack our firefighters who are out there risking their lives on our behalf, it's disgusting but not surprising. Instead, I want to focus on thanking those men and women, because that's all we should be doing."

Christina Applegate Condemns Critics of Los Angeles Residents

Meanwhile, actress Christina Applegate voiced her frustration with those dismissing the impact of the fires on non-celebrities. Speaking on the MeSsy podcast, she criticized comments suggesting the disaster was deserved because it primarily affects "Hollywood people."

"You've gotta be kidding me," Applegate remarked.

Applegate emphasized that Los Angeles is home to diverse groups of hardworking individuals.

"I mean, this is a city of people that are working their asses off at fast food chains or, you know, f------ builders and painters, and it's a myriad of groups of humans here, so to say good riddance is real sick, and I'm not liking that whatsoever," she said.

As the fires continue to burn, leaving 24 dead and at least 23 missing, residents remain vigilant. Applegate shared her own preparations for evacuation, revealing that she has a bag packed and ready to go at all times.